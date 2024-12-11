Young Indian Golfers Shine at US Kids Golf Indian Championships

Indian golfers took center stage on the inaugural day of the US Kids Golf Indian Championships, with Pritish Singh Karayat showcasing an outstanding performance.

He posted a commanding 6-under 66, creating a six-shot gap ahead of Vivaan Ubhayakar, Armaan Thapar, and Ranveer Singh Dhupia, all shooting even par 72 at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

Naina Kapoor led the girls' section with a 2-under 70, while intense competition unfolded across various age groups, highlighting the tournament's diverse talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)