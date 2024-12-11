Sports Highlights: From World Cup Bids to NBA Transfers

Amnesty International criticized FIFA's decision to allow Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 Men's World Cup, citing human rights concerns. The 2030 event will take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, as FIFA confirmed at a recent congress meeting.

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes will miss a week due to an ankle sprain. X-rays showed no severe injury, offering relief to fans worried after his fall during a match against the New York Knicks.

The Texas Rangers have traded for Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. This move bolsters their lineup with a power hitter, following Burger's one-season stint in Miami where he hit 29 home runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)