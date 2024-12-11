Left Menu

Sports Highlights: From World Cup Bids to NBA Transfers

A roundup of recent sports news includes FIFA's controversial decision to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup, NBA's Scottie Barnes recovering from an ankle injury, and Jake Burger's transfer to the Texas Rangers. Additionally, major updates span from NFL's expansion to Berlin to significant financial boosts in tennis tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:29 IST
Amnesty International criticized FIFA's decision to allow Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 Men's World Cup, citing human rights concerns. The 2030 event will take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, as FIFA confirmed at a recent congress meeting.

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes will miss a week due to an ankle sprain. X-rays showed no severe injury, offering relief to fans worried after his fall during a match against the New York Knicks.

The Texas Rangers have traded for Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. This move bolsters their lineup with a power hitter, following Burger's one-season stint in Miami where he hit 29 home runs.

