Crisis in Congo: Refugee Surge Strains Burundi's Resources Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo's persistent conflict has forced over 84,000 refugees into neighboring Burundi, a staggering influx that strains Burundi's capacity to respond effectively, according to the U.N. refugee agency's recent announcement on Friday. This development marks the second major wave this year, as the region grapples with renewed instability.

Despite a U.S.-facilitated peace agreement signed in June between Congo and Rwanda, hostilities continue between the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and the Congolese army near Uvira. Rwanda denies any link to M23, attributing the unrest to Congolese and Burundian forces, contrary to a U.N. report implicating Rwandan command over the rebels.

The humanitarian fallout is dire, with thousands crossing into Burundi daily, overwhelming local aid efforts. The UNHCR representative Brigitte Mukanga-eno highlighted the desperate conditions in refugee camps, plagued by scarce resources and sanitation issues. Burundi seeks $35 million in international aid to manage the crisis, but donor fatigue poses a challenge.