Controversy Over FIFA's Decision to Award 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia

FIFA faced criticism after awarding the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, amid concerns over human rights and labor exploitation. Rights groups expressed outrage, highlighting the kingdom's labor practices and lack of fundamental reforms. Saudi Arabia continues its investment in sports, aiming to enhance its global image.

Updated: 12-12-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 01:22 IST
FIFA's decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia has drawn fierce criticism from international rights organizations. The decision is seen as a continuation of Saudi Arabia's push into sports and entertainment, aimed at improving its global reputation.

Steve Cockburn from Amnesty International declared that the decision ignored Saudi Arabia's human rights violations and put many lives at risk. This sentiment was echoed by other rights groups which argue that workers in Saudi Arabia will face exploitation unless significant reforms are made.

Despite the criticism, Saudi Arabia has continued its heavy investments in sports, acquiring major assets and hosting prestigious events as part of its Vision 2030 transformation plan. FIFA's prior controversial decision to hold the 2022 World Cup in Qatar faced similar backlash, with debates about labor reforms still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

