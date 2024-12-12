Rajasthan's Celebration of Paralympic Triumphs: A Run for Progress

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma honored Paris Paralympic medalists Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, alongside athlete Sundar Singh Gurjar, during the 'Run for Viksit Rajasthan' event in Jaipur. The event was highlighted by the participation of Rajasthan's Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The occasion featured a remarkable turnout of over 5,000 enthusiastic youths, each running to manifest their dedication to the state's growth. The run commenced with a ceremony at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, where CM Sharma paid tribute to several distinguished sportspersons for their commendable achievements. In his address, Cabinet Minister Rathore urged the public to contribute to both the state and nation.

'The Prime Minister initiated numerous programs, including Fit India, to ensure fitness and health,' Rathore noted. He emphasized the importance of a nutritious diet for the youth and promoted Yoga. 'Let's vow today, as we run together, to enhance our country and state,' he added. This initiative marked the celebration of India's record-breaking 29-medal haul at the Paris Paralympics, where para-shooter Avani Lekhara defended her SH1 shooting title with a world-record score.

