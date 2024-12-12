Dasun Shanaka Shines in Thrilling Lanka T10 Super League Opener

The opening matches of the 2024 Lanka T10 Super League season commenced with electrifying encounters at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Enthusiastic cricket fans witnessed gripping games with the Galle Marvels squaring off against the Kandy Bolts, Colombo Jaguars clashing with Nuwara Eliya Kings, and the Jaffna Titans facing Hambantota Bangla Tigers.

Despite an 8-wicket defeat for the Hambantota Bangla Tigers, led by Dasun Shanaka, it was Shanaka's captivating display in front of a cheering crowd of 7000 that stole the show. Even heavy rain could not dampen spirits as Shanaka's remarkable partnership with Mohammad Shahzad demonstrated his prowess as Sri Lanka's premier power hitter, garnering widespread admiration.

The cricket festival continued with Shanaka's explosive 51 off 17 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries, reminiscent of the legendary Tillakaratne Dilshan. The crowd was also treated to spirited performances from international stars like Mohammad Amir and Jason Roy. Though rain halted the second game, fans enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere and thrilling play on the opening day of the tournament.

