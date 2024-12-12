Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: First National Athletics Championship for the Blind Outside Delhi

The 23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind will be hosted in Gujarat's Nadiad from December 14-16. Organized by the Indian Blind Sports Association, this event marks its first occurrence outside Delhi. Featuring 175 participants from 19 states, the event includes diverse sports competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:37 IST
Breaking Barriers: First National Athletics Championship for the Blind Outside Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The 23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind is set to take place from December 14 to December 16 in Nadiad, Gujarat, marking a significant departure from its usual venue in Delhi.

Organized by the Indian Blind Sports Association in collaboration with the Para Sports Association of Gujarat, this year's championship marks the first time the event has been held outside the capital, signaling an inclusive shift in its organization.

The championship will see participation from 175 visually impaired athletes across 19 states competing in 53 events, including popular sports like judo and football. The event will be attended by prominent Paralympians, adding prestige to the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024