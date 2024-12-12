Breaking Barriers: First National Athletics Championship for the Blind Outside Delhi

The 23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind is set to take place from December 14 to December 16 in Nadiad, Gujarat, marking a significant departure from its usual venue in Delhi.

Organized by the Indian Blind Sports Association in collaboration with the Para Sports Association of Gujarat, this year's championship marks the first time the event has been held outside the capital, signaling an inclusive shift in its organization.

The championship will see participation from 175 visually impaired athletes across 19 states competing in 53 events, including popular sports like judo and football. The event will be attended by prominent Paralympians, adding prestige to the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)