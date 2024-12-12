Kohli Rallies Team Ahead of Crucial Test, Amid Pressure and Strategy Decisions

Amid mounting pressure ahead of the third Test, former captain Virat Kohli stepped up to rally his teammates after a tough 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide. Kohli, known for his inspirational leadership, was seen advising players alongside vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, as the team prepared to turn their fortunes around.

Current captain Rohit Sharma, facing criticism after recent losses, was observed discussing his batting strategy with coach Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, team dynamics remain unsettled with questions surrounding player positions and roles, particularly with the young bowler Harshit Rana and seasoned player Mohammed Shami.

As the team prepares for potential challenges, including weather conditions at the Gabba, Kohli's central role and the strategies discussed during training could prove vital. The presence of seasoned players like Ashwin and Jadeja might influence the selection of the bowling setup considering the challenging Australian pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)