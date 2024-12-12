Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Urges Rohit Sharma to Open with a Punch Against Australia

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri advises Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma to open the innings to counter an in-form Australian team. Shastri draws from past experiences, urging India to find the right balance in the forthcoming Test to tilt the series in their favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:42 IST
In a strategic move for the Indian cricket team, former head coach Ravi Shastri advises skipper Rohit Sharma to resume his role at the opening position. This recommendation, ahead of a key Test against Australia, seeks to counter a confident opponent.

Shastri, who led India to historic Test series victories in Australia, emphasized the importance of Sharma's return to opening, deeming it crucial for India's performance. He cites past successes and believes the side that clinches the upcoming match will likely secure the series.

Reflecting on the 2021 victory, Shastri highlights the resilience shown by the team, asserting that the players' unity, especially during COVID-19, was instrumental in their triumph. As India prepares for another challenging encounter, Shastri recalls key inspirational moments from past games that fueled their wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

