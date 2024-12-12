Mitchell Marsh Unveils Strategy for Tackling Jasprit Bumrah in Crucial Third Test

In anticipation of the decisive third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has underscored the strategic necessity of confronting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah with aggression rather than caution.

Marsh warns that passively 'seeing off' Bumrah, whom he lauds as the world's best bowler, may precipitate a quick fall of wickets, emphasizing the importance of adapting and applying pressure with aggressive batting when the situation demands.

The third Test is set to commence on December 14 at Brisbane's iconic Gabba. Australia will be eager to gain the upper hand following a 295-run loss at Perth's Optus Stadium, a match punctuated by impressive performances from Bumrah and Indian counterparts KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. However, Australia rebounded with a commanding 10-wicket victory, with stellar contributions from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, alongside an attacking century by Travis Head.

With the series now balanced at 1-1, 'The Gabba' serves as the battleground, a venue where India previously pried victory from Australia after 32 years in the 2020-21 series. Marsh, having scored 62 runs across two Tests this series, remains unclaimed by Bumrah's delivery.

During a pre-match conference, Marsh remarked on the pressure of facing a top-ranked bowler, advocating for a methodical approach tailored to individual batting styles and game conditions. 'Getting through in your own way and advancing the game holds crucial significance against one of the world's best attacks,' he asserted.

Regarding his bowling fitness, Marsh acknowledged managing his workload carefully under guidance from captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald, following a strategy crafted pre-series. Despite physical challenges, including recurring back issues, Marsh affirms he is in optimal condition to bowl frequently if required by Cummins.

Talk now turns to the potential return of pacer Josh Hazlewood for the third Test. Marsh expressed confidence in Hazlewood's preparation and readiness post-recovery, leaving final selection decisions to the team's leadership and selection committee (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)