Niki Prasad to Lead India U-19 Cricket Team at Inaugural Women's Asia Cup

Niki Prasad has been appointed as the captain of the India U-19 women's cricket team for the inaugural edition of the junior Women's Asia Cup. The tournament will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 15 to 22.

All matches will be contested at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, marking a significant event in the junior women's cricket calendar. Sanika Chalke will serve as the vice-captain of the side. The squad also includes MD Shabnam, a promising seamer from Gujarat Giants.

India U-19 is placed in Group A alongside rivals Pakistan and Nepal, with crucial matches scheduled against both teams. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours, culminating in a grand final on December 22.

