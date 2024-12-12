Teen Prodigy D Gukesh Crowned Youngest World Chess Champion
D Gukesh, an 18-year-old chess prodigy from India, made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion. His victory was celebrated nationwide, with leaders and sports icons hailing his achievement as an inspiration for young aspirants. Gukesh's win marks a milestone in India's chess legacy.
- Country:
- India
In a historic achievement, D Gukesh became the first teenager to win the World Chess Championship, capturing headlines across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Gukesh as an inspiration for 'millions of young minds' following his win.
This monumental triumph, celebrated nationwide, came after Gukesh defeated titleholder Ding Liren of China in a decisive final game in Singapore. Praises poured in from all quarters, including the sports fraternity and notable figures like President Droupadi Murmu and legendary chess champion Viswanathan Anand.
Gukesh's victory surpasses Garry Kasparov's record and solidifies India's position as a chess powerhouse. Recognized as a prodigy, Gukesh's success at such a young age is seen as a beacon for aspiring chess players in the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chess Prodigy: Divith's Remarkable Rise in the Game of Kings
Teenage Chess Prodigy Gukesh Shakes Up World Championship
Rahul accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being reluctant to help victims of Wayanad landslides.
Chess Prodigy D Gukesh Shatters Records as Youngest World Champion
Aarit Kapil: Young Chess Prodigy Defeats Grandmaster