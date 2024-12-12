Thrilling Tie: Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas Draw 31-31 in Pro Kabaddi League

Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas delivered a thrilling spectacle, ending their Pro Kabaddi League match with a 31-31 tie at Balewadi Stadium on Thursday. Stellar performances, including a Super 10 by Pranay Rane and a High 5 from Nitesh Kumar, secured each team three points in this evenly contested clash.

UP Yoddhas launched the match aggressively, as Gagan Gowda scored early points, backed by a striking Super Raid from Bhavani Rajput. Bengal Warriorz swiftly retaliated, with Siddhesh Tatkare's Super Tackle restoring parity. The match saw intense exchanges, highlighted by another Super Raid from Gowda and a two-point raid from Rane that kept the teams competitive.

Nitesh Kumar's defensive prowess shone for Bengal Warriorz, narrowing UP Yoddhas' lead to a single point by halftime. The tactical second half saw a series of Do-or-Die raids, with Fazel Atrachali and Manjeet securing pivotal points for a tense 16-16 deadlock. Despite a temporary lead by Dabang Delhi KC, Atrachali's Super Tackle allowed Bengal Warriorz to level up before the final whistle marked a draw.

