Thrilling Tie: Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas Draw 31-31 in Pro Kabaddi League

In a gripping encounter, Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas ended in a 31-31 draw in the Pro Kabaddi League. Key performances included Super 10s from Pranay Rane and Gagan Gowda. This draw keeps UP Yoddhas fourth on the table, while Bengal Warriorz hope for favorable outcomes to secure a playoff spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:53 IST
A visual from the match (Photo- PKL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Bengal Warriorz and UP Yoddhas delivered a thrilling spectacle, ending their Pro Kabaddi League match with a 31-31 tie at Balewadi Stadium on Thursday. Stellar performances, including a Super 10 by Pranay Rane and a High 5 from Nitesh Kumar, secured each team three points in this evenly contested clash.

UP Yoddhas launched the match aggressively, as Gagan Gowda scored early points, backed by a striking Super Raid from Bhavani Rajput. Bengal Warriorz swiftly retaliated, with Siddhesh Tatkare's Super Tackle restoring parity. The match saw intense exchanges, highlighted by another Super Raid from Gowda and a two-point raid from Rane that kept the teams competitive.

Nitesh Kumar's defensive prowess shone for Bengal Warriorz, narrowing UP Yoddhas' lead to a single point by halftime. The tactical second half saw a series of Do-or-Die raids, with Fazel Atrachali and Manjeet securing pivotal points for a tense 16-16 deadlock. Despite a temporary lead by Dabang Delhi KC, Atrachali's Super Tackle allowed Bengal Warriorz to level up before the final whistle marked a draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

