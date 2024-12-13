Steve Smith's New Strategy: Less is More on the Path to Redemption

In a bid to reclaim his once-dominant form, Australian batsman Steve Smith is revisiting his training regimen, considering a 'less is more' approach. His decision comes after a series of disappointing performances against India, where he struggled to make an impact with just 19 runs across three innings.

The 35-year-old received guidance from former teammate Mike Hussey, who excelled in his later cricket years, securing eight centuries post-35. Hussey suggested Smith evaluate his training volume to prevent fatigue and maintain a peak mental and physical state heading into matches.

Despite not reaping immediate rewards in Adelaide, Smith is determined to adapt. Attention focuses on his defensive tactics against Indian pacers, as fans question his position amid Australia's evolving batting landscape. Smith hopes to strike a balance between aggression and precision on challenging wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)