Hazlewood's Return Sparks Strategic Shift in Australian Test Cricket

Josh Hazlewood rejoins Australia's XI for the third test against India in Brisbane, replacing Scott Boland after recovering from a side strain. Boland, who performed impressively in Adelaide, will make way despite a five-wicket haul. Australia aims for a 2-1 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:00 IST
Josh Hazlewood is set to make a comeback to the Australian cricket team for the crucial third test against India in Brisbane. This comes after the fast bowler recovered from a side strain that kept him out of the second match in Adelaide.

Australia's Captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Hazlewood will replace Scott Boland, even though Boland's performance in Adelaide was nothing short of impressive, securing five wickets and contributing to the team's dominant 10-wicket victory. Hazlewood's inclusion is the only adjustment for the home team, as they aim to take a decisive 2-1 lead in the five-test series.

Despite Boland's standout effort, Cummins indicated that Boland may have future opportunities, hinting at potential selection in the remaining matches to be played in Melbourne and Sydney. The upcoming series in Brisbane holds historical significance, as it was the venue for India's remarkable victory against Australia in 2021, ending Australia's long-standing unbeaten streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

