Hazlewood Returns to Bolster Australia's Bowling Attack at The Gabba

Josh Hazlewood makes a comeback in Australia's bowling lineup, replacing Scott Boland for the crucial third Test against India at The Gabba. Set to be a critical match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Australia aims to secure victory and strengthen its position for the World Test Championship Final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:25 IST
Star Australia seamer Josh Hazelwood (Photo: X/@CricketAus). Image Credit: ANI
Right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood has been reinstated in Australia's bowling lineup, taking the place of Scott Boland as the team revealed its XI for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at The Gabba. Hazlewood's recovery from a side injury, which sidelined him during Australia's leveling 10-wicket win in Adelaide, marks a significant boost for the hosts.

Having undergone a successful recovery, Hazlewood impressed during practice sessions in Adelaide, showing no signs of his former injury, according to Australia's captain Pat Cummins, who expressed confidence in the seamer's readiness. "Josh comes back in," Cummins stated, confirming Hazlewood's spot in the lineup. The captain acknowledged the unfortunate exclusion of Boland, praising his past performances, particularly in Adelaide, and suggesting opportunities might arise for him later in the series.

The upcoming Test at The Gabba is pivotal for both Australia and India as they target a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's next year. Both teams require positive outcomes in the remaining games of the series to solidify their qualification for the prestigious event. Australia's squad for the third Test includes Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

