Hazlewood Returns to Bolster Australia's Bowling Attack at The Gabba

Right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood has been reinstated in Australia's bowling lineup, taking the place of Scott Boland as the team revealed its XI for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at The Gabba. Hazlewood's recovery from a side injury, which sidelined him during Australia's leveling 10-wicket win in Adelaide, marks a significant boost for the hosts.

Having undergone a successful recovery, Hazlewood impressed during practice sessions in Adelaide, showing no signs of his former injury, according to Australia's captain Pat Cummins, who expressed confidence in the seamer's readiness. "Josh comes back in," Cummins stated, confirming Hazlewood's spot in the lineup. The captain acknowledged the unfortunate exclusion of Boland, praising his past performances, particularly in Adelaide, and suggesting opportunities might arise for him later in the series.

The upcoming Test at The Gabba is pivotal for both Australia and India as they target a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's next year. Both teams require positive outcomes in the remaining games of the series to solidify their qualification for the prestigious event. Australia's squad for the third Test includes Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

(With inputs from agencies.)