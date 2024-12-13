Sport NZ Board Welcomes Four New Members to Drive Physical Activity Initiatives

Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop has announced the appointment of four new members to the board of Sport and Recreation New Zealand (Sport NZ), bringing fresh expertise and perspectives to the organisation’s leadership.

Megan Campbell, John Fiso (ONZM), Kathryn Irving, and Ken Laban join the board, bringing extensive governance experience across the community, sporting, and recreational sectors. Minister Bishop highlighted the importance of their contributions in enhancing Sport NZ’s capacity to promote physical activity nationwide.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to fostering leadership that supports the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders through sport and recreation,” said Mr. Bishop.

To ensure stability during the transition, the current chair, Raewyn Lovett (ONZM), and deputy chair, Duane Kale (ONZM), have been reappointed, along with member Robyn Cockburn.

Sport NZ's Mission and Impact

Sport NZ plays a vital role in managing government investments in sporting organisations, developing national policies for active recreation and sport, and encouraging New Zealanders to embrace physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle.

“Sport NZ’s work directly impacts communities by supporting sporting organisations, funding grassroots programs, and promoting active lifestyles,” Mr. Bishop noted.

The newly appointed board members are expected to bring fresh perspectives to these responsibilities, particularly in reaching diverse communities and addressing barriers to participation.

Acknowledging Contributions and Looking Forward

Minister Bishop also expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members—Dame Farah Palmer, Rakesh Naidoo, Suri Bartlett, and Beatrice Faumuina—for their dedication and contributions to Sport NZ.

“Their efforts have left a lasting legacy, and we’re excited to build on their work to ensure all New Zealanders can benefit from sport and recreation opportunities,” he said.

Broader Strategic Goals

The updated board is tasked with advancing Sport NZ’s long-term goals, which include:

Expanding access to sporting and recreational opportunities for underserved communities.

Strengthening partnerships with local councils and community organisations to improve facilities.

Promoting the role of physical activity in mental health and social cohesion.

Streamlining investments to maximise impact at both grassroots and elite levels.

Future Appointments

Minister Bishop confirmed that additional appointments to the board will be announced in the new year, ensuring a robust and diverse leadership team to guide Sport NZ’s efforts.

“This refreshed and strengthened board is well-positioned to lead Sport NZ into its next phase, delivering on its mission to make sport and active recreation accessible and inclusive for all Kiwis,” he concluded.

The updated leadership marks a promising chapter for Sport NZ, with a renewed focus on community engagement, strategic investments, and fostering a culture of active living across New Zealand.