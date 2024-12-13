Safety Overhaul at London Velodrome After Olympic Cyclist's Crash

The Lee Valley Regional Park Authority is set to revisit safety protocols at the London velodrome following an accident involving Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant. The cyclist suffered a broken arm and two dislocated fingers during the UCI Track Cycling Champions League women's keirin semi-final.

The crash, which also involved German rider Alessa-Catriona Propster, resulted in both athletes flying over the trackside barrier into a spectator seating area, injuring four onlookers. The incident led the event organizers to suspend all Saturday races for safety evaluations.

The Regional Park Authority confirmed no structural damage was found after a thorough inspection, allowing the track to reopen. They have pledged to work with partners before the next major event in 2025 to enhance safety measures, adhering to the technical regulations of track cycling.

