Serbia Penalized for Racist Fan Behavior During Nations League Games

In the wake of unruly fan behavior, UEFA has imposed sanctions on Serbia's soccer federation. The penalties come after supporters attempted to set fire to an Albania flag during a Nations League match in Switzerland, reflecting deep-rooted tensions.

The Serbian federation faces disciplinary actions for "racist and/or discriminatory behavior," including ongoing incidents that have raised significant concerns among European football authorities.

Banning spectators for Serbia's next two away games and partially closing their stadium for home games are part of the measures enforced. Additionally, financial penalties totaling 173,000 euros have been levied against the federation.

