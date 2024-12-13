Left Menu

Serbia Penalized for Racist Fan Behavior During Nations League Games

UEFA sanctioned Serbia's soccer federation for racist actions by its fans at Nations League games, including an attempt to burn an Albania flag. This misconduct has led to ticket bans and stadium closures for upcoming matches, alongside financial penalties. Serbia's repeated fan issues have previously drawn attention from UEFA and FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:40 IST
Serbia Penalized for Racist Fan Behavior During Nations League Games
In the wake of unruly fan behavior, UEFA has imposed sanctions on Serbia's soccer federation. The penalties come after supporters attempted to set fire to an Albania flag during a Nations League match in Switzerland, reflecting deep-rooted tensions.

The Serbian federation faces disciplinary actions for "racist and/or discriminatory behavior," including ongoing incidents that have raised significant concerns among European football authorities.

Banning spectators for Serbia's next two away games and partially closing their stadium for home games are part of the measures enforced. Additionally, financial penalties totaling 173,000 euros have been levied against the federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

