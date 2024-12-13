Harry Kane Set for Return to Bayern Munich After Injury

Harry Kane is poised to rejoin Bayern Munich next week following recovery from a muscle injury, according to coach Vincent Kompany.

Absent since Bayern's draw with Borussia Dortmund on November 30 due to a thigh issue, the England captain missed three matches and won't play against Mainz this Saturday.

However, Kane is on course to return for the Leipzig clash on December 20. Kompany expressed optimism, stating, "It's actually gone really quickly and well for Harry. It looks good for Leipzig." Kane has an impressive tally of 20 goals in 19 games this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)