Scotland Women's Football Suffers Managerial Shakeup Post Euro 2025 Qualifying Loss

Scotland Women have dismissed manager Pedro Martinez Losa following their failure to qualify for the 2025 European Championship. Despite successes like an unbeaten run and promotion from Nations League Group B, the inability to secure a major tournament spot led to his early exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:50 IST
Scotland's Women's football team has parted ways with manager Pedro Martinez Losa following the team's inability to qualify for the 2025 European Championship. The Scottish Football Association announced the decision after a 2-0 defeat to Finland in the qualifying playoffs.

The loss follows previous disappointments, including missing the 2023 Women's World Cup due to a playoff defeat against Ireland. The team, however, had enjoyed an unbeaten streak and earned promotion from Nations League Group B, with Martinez Losa's tenure beginning in July 2021.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell acknowledged Martinez Losa's efforts but emphasized the primary goal of major tournament qualification. Martinez Losa expressed pride in the team's progress and thanked players, staff, and supporters. Scotland's next challenge is facing Austria in the Nations League opener.

