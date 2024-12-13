Indian Badminton Pair Falls Short at BWF World Tour Finals

In a dramatic turn of events at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, Indian badminton stars Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand saw their hopes dashed after a decisive loss to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in Group A's final match.

Despite their elimination, the 13th-ranked Indian duo showcased resilience throughout the tournament, notably defeating Malaysia's world number six pair, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, securing their spot as formidable competitors on the international stage.

While they couldn't maintain their momentum against the Japanese this time, Treesa and Gayatri leave the tournament with heads held high, having displayed tenacity and skill against the world's best, underscoring their potential ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)