Former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has settled into his new role in Japan, moving past a tense exit from Australian rugby. Returning to Sydney's Coogee Oval, Jones watched his under-23 Japan team narrowly fall to Randwick, his former club, in a close 36-31 match.

Jones left the Wallabies after a dismal World Cup performance in France, where the team failed to advance past group stages under his leadership. Confirmed as Japan's head coach shortly after, Jones faced criticism but maintains he was unaffected by the media circus surrounding his departure.

Australia aims to rebuild its rugby status under coach Joe Schmidt, who succeeded in reigniting confidence within the team. Despite Schmidt's planned departure post-Rugby Championship, potential successors like Queensland Reds' Les Kiss show promise, reflecting a new era for the Wallabies.

