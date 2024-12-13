Rising Stars Hold Steady at US Kids Golf Indian Championships

A thrilling second round at the US Kids Golf Indian Championships saw many first-round leaders standing their ground. Notably, only Rohin Patel, an Indian-origin golfer from the US, stands apart from the pack of homegrown talent leading in multiple categories. Woo Kay-Lynn of Malaysia remains a strong contender in the Girls 11-12 category, securing third place.

Prominent among the boys, Nihal Cheema, Kabir Goyal, Jot Sarup Gupta, Vidit Agarwal, and Smyaan Gupta held onto their leads in their respective age groups. Siddhant Sharma climbed the ranks to join Sohrab Singh Talwar at the 1-over 145 mark for Boys 11.

Arshvant Srivastava made a notable ascent from joint fifth to second place with an impressive even-par round. Previously trailing leader Pritish Singh Karayat by eight shots, Arshvant has reduced the gap to three, now sharing second place with Armaan Thapar. A reshuffle occurred in the Girls 9-10 with Aaradhya Bhatnagar taking the lead as Ria Nenavath fell to third.

Elsewhere, first-round leaders like Naina Kapoor continue to impress, alongside Ahana Shah in Girls 8 and under, Shambhavi Chaturvedi in Girls 13-14, and Ayesha Gupta in Girls 15-18 maintaining their dominant performances. Friday's final round promises to crown the US Kids Indian Championship winners.

This prestigious event grants Priority Status, aiding golfers in qualifying for major US Kids events globally. The eagerly anticipated day will reveal which young talents emerge victorious.

