Travis Head: India's Nemesis on Australia's Turf

As India faces Australia in the pivotal third Test at Brisbane, Travis Head emerges as a formidable challenge for the visitors. Known for his explosive batting, Head has a stellar record against India. The series, level at 1-1, will test India's strategies against Head's dominance, especially in friendly Brisbane conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:03 IST
Travis Head. (Photo- ICC/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The third Test between India and Australia at Brisbane poses a formidable challenge for India, as they confront the relentless batting prowess of Travis Head. Known for his aggressive and counter-attacking style, Head has often been a thorn in India's side, manufacturing victories almost single-handedly for Australia.

After a stunning loss to India at the Optus Stadium, Australia retaliated with a dominant 10-wicket victory in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. This match showcased the potent duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, but it was Travis Head's masterful 140 off 141 balls that cemented the win and restored the series to 1-1.

With an impressive record against India, Head faces the expectation to uphold his high averages and scores. Yet, India holds the hope that strategic field placements and precise bowling could exploit his vulnerability against pace at Brisbane, where Head has tasted notable successes and stumbling blocks alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

