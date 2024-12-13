Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Clash of the Titans in ISL

Bengaluru FC is set to enhance their home strength against FC Goa in a high-stakes Indian Super League match this Saturday. The Blues remain unbeaten at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium this season, with five wins and a draw, aiming to extend their robust record in their fortress.

Sunil Chhetri, former India captain, remains pivotal for Bengaluru FC, nearing his 150th ISL appearance. His exceptional streak, including eight goals in 11 matches, bolsters the team's prospects. Currently, Bengaluru FC holds second place with 23 points from 11 games, trailing by five points against FC Goa who are positioned fifth.

FC Goa retained brilliance, amassing 13 of a possible 15 points in recent matches. Their coach, Manolo Marquez, unbeaten in nine games versus Bengaluru, instills confidence. Recent history favors Goa, having won previous three encounters against the Blues, boosting morale for the intense upcoming showdown.

