Sunil Chhetri's Heroics Propel Bengaluru FC to ISL Final

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza lavished praise on veteran forward Sunil Chhetri for his pivotal role in the team's advancement to the Indian Super League (ISL) final. The club earned a 3-2 aggregate victory over FC Goa in the semi-final, with Chhetri's dramatic injury-time header sealing the win.

The Blues had entered the second leg possessing a crucial two-goal lead from their commanding first-leg performance in Bengaluru. Despite a valiant effort from FC Goa, who leveled the aggregate with goals from Borja Herrera and substitute Armando Sadiku, it was Chhetri's incredible leap that ensured Bengaluru FC's fourth appearance in an ISL final.

Post-match, Zaragoza highlighted the resilience and determination shown by his team. While acknowledging the injuries and fatigue among his squad, Zaragoza lauded players like Ryan Williams and Sunil Chhetri for their influence on the game. He also emphasized the importance of timing and strategy, expressing pride in the team's defensive capabilities and their celebrated Indian goalkeeper. Looking ahead, Zaragoza's focus is set on recovering his team and relishing the opportunity to potentially clinch the ISL title on April 12 at their home ground, the Kanteerava Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)