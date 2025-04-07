Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri's Heroics Propel Bengaluru FC to ISL Final

Gerard Zaragoza, head coach of Bengaluru FC, praised Sunil Chhetri for his decisive header that secured the team's spot in the ISL final. Despite a challenging match against FC Goa, Chhetri's late goal helped the team advance to their fourth ISL Cup final appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:10 IST
Sunil Chhetri's Heroics Propel Bengaluru FC to ISL Final
Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza lavished praise on veteran forward Sunil Chhetri for his pivotal role in the team's advancement to the Indian Super League (ISL) final. The club earned a 3-2 aggregate victory over FC Goa in the semi-final, with Chhetri's dramatic injury-time header sealing the win.

The Blues had entered the second leg possessing a crucial two-goal lead from their commanding first-leg performance in Bengaluru. Despite a valiant effort from FC Goa, who leveled the aggregate with goals from Borja Herrera and substitute Armando Sadiku, it was Chhetri's incredible leap that ensured Bengaluru FC's fourth appearance in an ISL final.

Post-match, Zaragoza highlighted the resilience and determination shown by his team. While acknowledging the injuries and fatigue among his squad, Zaragoza lauded players like Ryan Williams and Sunil Chhetri for their influence on the game. He also emphasized the importance of timing and strategy, expressing pride in the team's defensive capabilities and their celebrated Indian goalkeeper. Looking ahead, Zaragoza's focus is set on recovering his team and relishing the opportunity to potentially clinch the ISL title on April 12 at their home ground, the Kanteerava Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025