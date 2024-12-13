Olympic Medallist Vijay Kumar to Bow Out After 67th National Shooting Championship

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar has announced that the 67th National Shooting Championship will likely be his last competitive appearance in the Nationals, wrapping up over two decades of participation. The 2012 London Olympics medal winner revealed plans to cease competitive training and transition into a coaching role.

Already engaged in private coaching, Vijay Kumar has been mentoring numerous shooters within the Indian Army. Discussing his future plans, he expressed a desire to guide the younger generation by imparting the knowledge and insights he accumulated over the years to enhance their skills for international competition.

The championship will feature 40 teams from across India, including all states, union territories, armed forces, and institutions like ONGC and the Railways. The results will influence the selection of India's team for the 2025 international shooting season. Kumar is optimistic about the future of Indian shooting, noting the record-breaking participant numbers and improvements in infrastructure.

