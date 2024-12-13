Left Menu

Olympic Medallist Vijay Kumar to Bow Out After 67th National Shooting Championship

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar announces the 67th National Shooting Championship as his last, marking the end of his competitive shooting career. Shifting his focus to coaching, Kumar aims to inspire young talent, as he reflects on his contributions to India's shooting legacy amidst rising participation and improved infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:17 IST
Olympic Medallist Vijay Kumar to Bow Out After 67th National Shooting Championship
Olympic silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar has announced that the 67th National Shooting Championship will likely be his last competitive appearance in the Nationals, wrapping up over two decades of participation. The 2012 London Olympics medal winner revealed plans to cease competitive training and transition into a coaching role.

Already engaged in private coaching, Vijay Kumar has been mentoring numerous shooters within the Indian Army. Discussing his future plans, he expressed a desire to guide the younger generation by imparting the knowledge and insights he accumulated over the years to enhance their skills for international competition.

The championship will feature 40 teams from across India, including all states, union territories, armed forces, and institutions like ONGC and the Railways. The results will influence the selection of India's team for the 2025 international shooting season. Kumar is optimistic about the future of Indian shooting, noting the record-breaking participant numbers and improvements in infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024