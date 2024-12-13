Bowling Ban Blow: Shakib's Spiraling Saga

Star Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan faces a setback after being banned from bowling in ECB-organised competitions, as reported. This decision follows independent testing that deemed his action illegal.

The 37-year-old, no longer playing Tests and T20Is, was called out for his action by umpires during a Surrey County Championship match in September. Subsequent testing at Loughborough University confirmed the illegality, requiring Shakib to undergo reassessment to remove the suspension.

The suspension officially begins on December 10, the date of the report's submission by Loughborough University. Shakib has not engaged in international matches since electing not to return to Bangladesh after political changes.

