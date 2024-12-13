Tense Ties: England Faces Serbia and Albania in Euro 2026 Qualifiers

England finds itself in a politically sensitive situation as it prepares to face Serbia and Albania in the 2026 World Cup qualifying rounds, following the draw in Zurich on Friday. The matches are poised to reignite longstanding tensions in the Balkans.

The group's dynamics are further intensified by the inclusion of other top teams, and England's new manager, Thomas Tuchel, acknowledges the challenge ahead. "It's a difficult group," Tuchel stated, emphasizing the passion of Serbia and Albania's fans.

Meanwhile, UEFA has maneuvered to prevent clashes between politically charged nations, keeping teams like Ukraine and Belarus separated. As qualifying matches approach, eyes will be on these encounters, both on and off the pitch.

