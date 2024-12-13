FA Supports Saudi Arabia's Controversial 2034 World Cup Bid
England's FA supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup after reassurance from SAFF. FIFA awarded the event to Saudi Arabia, sparking criticism over human rights concerns. The Kingdom invests heavily in sports amid sportswashing accusations. FA intends to ensure commitments before the tournament.
England's Football Association has given its backing to Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup, following reassurances from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, according to chair Debbie Hewitt. This decision comes as FIFA awarded the Kingdom the right to host the tournament.
Rights organizations criticized FIFA's decision, citing Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Despite significant investment in sports, critics accuse the Kingdom of using its Public Investment Fund for sportswashing. Saudi officials deny these allegations, asserting their laws protect national security.
Hewitt said the FA engaged in a thorough vetting process with the Saudis. Collaboration with the SAFF over the next decade aims to ensure fulfillment of their commitments. Previously, the FA and other federations faced FIFA sanctions over an aborted protest during the Qatar World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Accelerates Infrastructure Overhaul with New Agency, Roads Programme, and Record Investments
Fiji: World Bank Report Calls for Investment in Health System to Combat NCDs Crisis
From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment
Qatar Investment Authority Invests in Audi's F1 Transformation
Madhya Pradesh Secures German Investment with Strategic Partnerships