Rain Puts a Dampener on Australia vs. India Test Match

A steady drizzle halted play as Australia cautiously advanced to 19 for no loss on the first day of the third cricket Test against India. Openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney survived the initial overs aided by wayward bowling lines, as rain threatened to disrupt proceedings.

Updated: 14-12-2024 06:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 06:28 IST
In a rain-interrupted session, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, who opened for Australia, displayed resilience against India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Both bowlers struggled with their line, allowing the batsmen to settle in without much trouble.

Weather forecasts predict continued disruptions throughout the day at the Gabba, where the five-match series currently stands at a 1-1 tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

