Rain Plays Spoilsport on Third Test Opening Day

The third Test between India and Australia experienced a rain delay on the opening day, with Australia scoring 19/0 in 5.3 overs. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney remained unbeaten. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled with line consistency. Team adjustments included Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 14-12-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 06:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Cricket enthusiasts faced a brief pause as rain interrupted the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia on Saturday. The match, held with eager anticipation, saw a temporary halt as Australia stood at 19/0 in just 5.3 overs.

Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, tasked with opening the innings, held their ground against Indian bowlers who struggled with line consistency. Despite maintaining the right length, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj couldn't capitalize on the initial overs, providing room for survival without hassle.

In strategic moves, India adjusted its lineup, introducing Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja into the squad, replacing Harshit Rana and experienced off-spinner R Ashwin. As of the latest, Australia holds a score of 19 without loss on this rain-soaked day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

