Rain Disrupts Crucial Test Match Between India and Australia

India's aspirations for early breakthroughs were stymied by rain during the opening session of the third test against Australia in Brisbane. By lunch on Saturday, Australia's openers had successfully navigated a challenging, rain-affected morning, putting up a steady 28 runs without loss. Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 19, with Nathan McSweeney supporting on four not out.

With the five-test series stubbornly locked at 1-1, Indian bowlers and fans at the Gabba were left disheartened as less than 14 overs were played before a heavy downpour cut the session about half an hour short. The Gabba pitch, with its characteristic green cover, initially promised to challenge Australia's batsmen, yet delivered little deviation of the ball.

Although Jasprit Bumrah posed initial threats beating Khawaja's bat multiple times, Indian bowlers bowled too short, allowing Khawaja to drive Mohammed Siraj to the boundary confidently. The Indian side introduced Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep, hoping for improved results. Australia's only change saw Josh Hazlewood replace Scott Boland after the latter's recovery from a side injury.

