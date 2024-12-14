Left Menu

Sports Comebacks and Trades: Highlights from the World of Athletics

In recent sports news, Lindsey Vonn plans a World Cup return after a six-year hiatus. Michigan quarterback Alex Orji enters the transfer portal. The Texans' Jalen Pitre is out for the season due to injury. Multiple trades and player moves, including the Yankees acquiring Devin Williams, mark a busy period in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:30 IST
In a significant development in the world of alpine skiing, Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn is set to return to the World Cup circuit in December after a near six-year hiatus. Vonn's comeback follows a partial knee replacement surgery earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in college football, quarterback Alex Orji has decided to transfer from Michigan after the team signed a top recruit. This move makes him the second quarterback to enter the transfer portal from the Wolverines.

In other sports news, the Houston Texans have placed safety Jalen Pitre on injured reserve, ending his season due to a chest injury. Additionally, a host of trades occurred across various teams, including the Yankees' acquisition of Brewers' closer Devin Williams.

