Rain Disrupts Opening Day of India vs Australia Test

The eagerly awaited third cricket Test between India and Australia faced significant disruption due to persistent rain on Saturday.

Australia, batting first, managed to reach 28 without loss as the rain interrupted play after just 13.2 overs.

Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney handled the Indian bowlers efficiently. Despite efforts from pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, no wickets fell before the rain intervened again. The series stands tied at 1-1 after the brief play.

(With inputs from agencies.)