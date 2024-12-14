Left Menu

Rain Halts Play on Day One of India vs Australia Test

The third cricket Test between India and Australia experienced disruptions due to rain, preventing play in the second session. Australia stood at 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney managed the beginning overs despite rain interruptions. The series remains tied 1-1.

Rain Halts Play on Day One of India vs Australia Test
Rain took center stage in the third cricket Test between India and Australia, halting play on the first day's second session. The teams only made it to 13.2 overs before continuous downpour paused the action, leaving Australia at 28 for no loss.

Players Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney held their positions, scoring 19 and 4 runs, respectively. The drizzling rain also interrupted the first session, causing a pause in the sixth over.

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep bowled economically, but without taking early wickets. The five-match series remains in balance, tied at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

