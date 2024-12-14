Tim Southee Matches Chris Gayle's Sixes Record in Test Cricket Farewell

Left Menu

New Zealand's Tim Southee equaled Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in Test cricket during his farewell match against England. Scoring 23 runs off 10 balls with three sixes, he now totals 98 sixes, trailing Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Adam Gilchrist. New Zealand ended the first day at 231/7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:34 IST
Tim Southee with Team England (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's right-hand batter, Tim Southee, marked a significant milestone in his cricket career by equaling Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in Test cricket. This achievement was reached during Southee's international farewell match against England, as he hammered three sixes, totaling 98, just two shy of the 100-mark.

On Day 1 of the Test, the 36-year-old delivered a brisk 23-run inning off only 10 balls, including three sixes and one boundary. This performance placed him alongside West Indies legend Chris Gayle. Currently, Southee stands fourth in the all-time list topped by England captain Ben Stokes (133), with former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum (107) and Adam Gilchrist (100) just ahead.

The opening day at Hamilton's Seddon Park witnessed England in trouble after New Zealand's Tom Latham and Young's compelling start. The hosts moved from a strong 142/2 to a challenging 231/7, with Mitchell Santner and William O'Rourke stabilizing the inning by day's end. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

