Tim Southee Matches Chris Gayle's Sixes Record in Test Cricket Farewell

New Zealand's right-hand batter, Tim Southee, marked a significant milestone in his cricket career by equaling Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in Test cricket. This achievement was reached during Southee's international farewell match against England, as he hammered three sixes, totaling 98, just two shy of the 100-mark.

On Day 1 of the Test, the 36-year-old delivered a brisk 23-run inning off only 10 balls, including three sixes and one boundary. This performance placed him alongside West Indies legend Chris Gayle. Currently, Southee stands fourth in the all-time list topped by England captain Ben Stokes (133), with former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum (107) and Adam Gilchrist (100) just ahead.

The opening day at Hamilton's Seddon Park witnessed England in trouble after New Zealand's Tom Latham and Young's compelling start. The hosts moved from a strong 142/2 to a challenging 231/7, with Mitchell Santner and William O'Rourke stabilizing the inning by day's end. (ANI)

