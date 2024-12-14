Bengaluru FC's Dramatic Comeback: A Battle at Sree Kanteerava
Bengaluru FC staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in an Indian Super League match. Goals from Ryan Williams and Jorge Pereyra Diaz helped overturn FC Goa's two-goal lead, extending Bengaluru's unbeaten streak at home this season to seven matches.
In a thrilling encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC showcased their fighting spirit by clawing back to draw 2-2 with FC Goa in an Indian Super League match on Saturday.
The visitors led with goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Sahil Tavora. However, resilient performances by Ryan Williams and Jorge Pereyra Diaz helped Bengaluru FC clinch a crucial point, extending their home unbeaten streak to seven games this season.
FC Goa dominated the early stages, setting the pace with high pressing and incisive set-pieces. Yet, the home side's tactical adaptation, led by striker Sunil Chhetri, allowed Bengaluru FC to salvage a valuable draw.
(With inputs from agencies.)
