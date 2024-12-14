Left Menu

Bengaluru FC's Dramatic Comeback: A Battle at Sree Kanteerava

Bengaluru FC staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in an Indian Super League match. Goals from Ryan Williams and Jorge Pereyra Diaz helped overturn FC Goa's two-goal lead, extending Bengaluru's unbeaten streak at home this season to seven matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:49 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC showcased their fighting spirit by clawing back to draw 2-2 with FC Goa in an Indian Super League match on Saturday.

The visitors led with goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Sahil Tavora. However, resilient performances by Ryan Williams and Jorge Pereyra Diaz helped Bengaluru FC clinch a crucial point, extending their home unbeaten streak to seven games this season.

FC Goa dominated the early stages, setting the pace with high pressing and incisive set-pieces. Yet, the home side's tactical adaptation, led by striker Sunil Chhetri, allowed Bengaluru FC to salvage a valuable draw.

