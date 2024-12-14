Oyarzun's Late Brace Leads Rajasthan United to Dramatic Victory

In a thrilling I-League encounter, Alain Oyarzun emerged as the hero for Rajasthan United FC with two late penalties, securing a crucial 2-1 victory against Aizawl FC. The match, staged on Saturday, saw Rajasthan United come alive in the dying minutes after facing an early setback.

Aizawl FC dominated the game from the onset, taking advantage with an own goal by Abhash Thapa in the 11th minute. However, their efforts to extend the lead were stifled by Rajasthan's resolute defense. The turning point came in the 87th minute when Rajasthan was awarded a penalty, which Oyarzun confidently converted.

Aizawl FC's game plan crumbled further as they were reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card for Lalchhawnkima in injury time. Oyarzun capitalized on the opportunity, netting his second penalty. This victory moves Rajasthan United to the sixth place in the rankings, significantly boosting their season.

(With inputs from agencies.)