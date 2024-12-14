Thrilling Comeback: Mohun Bagan Edges Kerala Blasters in Close ISL Encounter

In a thrilling contest at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious against Kerala Blasters FC with a decisive 3-2 win. The match, part of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, saw the Mariners solidify their top position in the league standings.

Despite the Kerala Blasters dominating possession at 56.5%, they succumbed to Mohun Bagan's late-game heroics. Kerala's Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez kept the Bagan defense under pressure from the start, testing goalkeeper Vishal Kaith early.

However, it was Mohun Bagan who broke the deadlock, with Jamie Maclaren capitalizing on a rebound to open the scoring. The Blasters managed to level with Jimenez's strike, and later, Milos Drincic gave them the lead. Yet, Mohun Bagan retaliated with Jason Cummings and Alberto Rodriguez sealing the comeback in dramatic fashion in stoppage time.

(With inputs from agencies.)