Left Menu

Thrilling Comeback: Mohun Bagan Edges Kerala Blasters in Close ISL Encounter

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium. Despite trailing late in the match, two comeback goals ensured their leadership atop the ISL table with 26 points, marking their fifth consecutive home win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:06 IST
Thrilling Comeback: Mohun Bagan Edges Kerala Blasters in Close ISL Encounter
Alberto Rodriguez. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling contest at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious against Kerala Blasters FC with a decisive 3-2 win. The match, part of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, saw the Mariners solidify their top position in the league standings.

Despite the Kerala Blasters dominating possession at 56.5%, they succumbed to Mohun Bagan's late-game heroics. Kerala's Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez kept the Bagan defense under pressure from the start, testing goalkeeper Vishal Kaith early.

However, it was Mohun Bagan who broke the deadlock, with Jamie Maclaren capitalizing on a rebound to open the scoring. The Blasters managed to level with Jimenez's strike, and later, Milos Drincic gave them the lead. Yet, Mohun Bagan retaliated with Jason Cummings and Alberto Rodriguez sealing the comeback in dramatic fashion in stoppage time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024