Lindsey Vonn Gears Up for Triumphant World Cup Return

Lindsey Vonn, the celebrated alpine skier, is set to make a notable return to the World Cup circuit next week with eyes on the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Having recently tested the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek, Colorado, she is enthusiastic about her comeback.

Vonn, who boasts 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals, retired in February 2019 but has since undergone partial knee replacement surgery. Now, with no pain and a renewed spirit, she is eager to compete again.

Her return begins next week in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Vonn expressed her joy about skiing without pain for the first time in years, marking this as a significant moment in her career.

