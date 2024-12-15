Heisman Hopefuls and Major Moves: A Weekend in Sports

This weekend marked significant developments in the sports world. The Heisman Trophy's organizer revealed players Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, and Cam Ward as top vote-getters. The winner will be announced from this elite group at the ceremony happening soon.

Signifying a notable career shift, Jackson Arnold, a prominent quarterback prospect, decided to transfer to Auburn from Oklahoma. This move makes Arnold Auburn's highest-ranked quarterback recruit in history, signaling his promising future.

In other updates, Las Vegas Golden Knights secured forward Keegan Kolesar with a $7.5 million contract renewal, Bryce Baker decided to stay with UNC, and Lindsey Vonn is eyeing a return for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)