Heisman Hopefuls and Major Moves: A Weekend in Sports

This weekend in sports, the Heisman Trophy finalists were announced, including players like Travis Hunter and Cam Ward. Jackson Arnold is transferring to Auburn, and the Vegas Golden Knights extend Keegan Kolesar's contract. Bryce Baker commits to UNC, while Lindsey Vonn eyes a comeback for 2026 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 05:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This weekend marked significant developments in the sports world. The Heisman Trophy's organizer revealed players Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, and Cam Ward as top vote-getters. The winner will be announced from this elite group at the ceremony happening soon.

Signifying a notable career shift, Jackson Arnold, a prominent quarterback prospect, decided to transfer to Auburn from Oklahoma. This move makes Arnold Auburn's highest-ranked quarterback recruit in history, signaling his promising future.

In other updates, Las Vegas Golden Knights secured forward Keegan Kolesar with a $7.5 million contract renewal, Bryce Baker decided to stay with UNC, and Lindsey Vonn is eyeing a return for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

