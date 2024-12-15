Travis Head's Masterclass Leads Australia to Dominance

Travis Head continued his rich vein of form by smashing a remarkable century, as Australia asserted their dominance on the second day of the third Test against India. By tea, the hosts had reached 234 for 3, with Head unbeaten on 103 and Steve Smith alongside him on 65 not out.

The formidable duo stitched together an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 159 runs, thus placing Australia in a commanding position. Head's century came off just 115 deliveries, adorned with 13 boundaries, while Smith offered steady support, striking six boundaries in his patient innings.

Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah (2/51) and Nitish Reddy (1/33), managed early breakthroughs but failed to make further inroads post-lunch, struggling to find any penetration during the wicket-less second session.

