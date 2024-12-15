Kane Williamson Shines as New Zealand Holds Strong Against England

Kane Williamson achieved his 38th half-century as New Zealand led on the second day of the third test, dismissing England for 143 and closing the day at 136 for three, securing an overall lead of 340 runs.

Although England had already claimed the series victory with wins in Christchurch and Wellington, they struggled from the start at a hot Seddon Park in Hamilton. Mitchell Santner and Will O'Rourke contributed to New Zealand's healthy total of 347 by adding 32 runs for the last wicket.

New Zealand's bowlers, led by O'Rourke and Santner, dismantled England's batting order to gain a first-innings lead of 204. In the final session, Captain Tom Latham and Will Young made notable contributions before the day ended with New Zealand maintaining a commanding lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)