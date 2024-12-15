Left Menu

Sutume Kebede and Stephen Kissa Triumph at Tata Steel World 25K

Ethiopian runner Sutume Kebede defended her title in the women's race, while Uganda's Stephen Kissa emerged victorious in the men's category at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata. Indian runners also showcased remarkable performances, with Gulveer Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav winning in their respective categories.

Visual from the event (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ethiopian sensation Sutume Kebede successfully retained her title in the ninth edition of the Tata Steel World 25K, India's flagship road race, held in Kolkata. Kebede, undeterred by a recent stomach ailment, clocked a time of 1:19:17, holding off challenges to secure another victory.

In the men's competition, Uganda's Stephen Kissa clinched the title in a thrilling finish, defeating last year's winner Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya. Kissa's triumph marked his first major international win in five years, completing the rigorous course in 1:12:33.

Indian athletes also made waves, with Gulveer Singh setting a new national event record and Sanjivani Jadhav dominating the women's category among Indians. The race saw over 20,500 participants competing, underscoring its popularity in the region.

