Sutume Kebede and Stephen Kissa Triumph at Tata Steel World 25K

Ethiopian sensation Sutume Kebede successfully retained her title in the ninth edition of the Tata Steel World 25K, India's flagship road race, held in Kolkata. Kebede, undeterred by a recent stomach ailment, clocked a time of 1:19:17, holding off challenges to secure another victory.

In the men's competition, Uganda's Stephen Kissa clinched the title in a thrilling finish, defeating last year's winner Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya. Kissa's triumph marked his first major international win in five years, completing the rigorous course in 1:12:33.

Indian athletes also made waves, with Gulveer Singh setting a new national event record and Sanjivani Jadhav dominating the women's category among Indians. The race saw over 20,500 participants competing, underscoring its popularity in the region.

