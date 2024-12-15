Abbi Pulling: Paving the Road to Formula One

Abbi Pulling, a 21-year-old racer from Britain and a member of the Alpine F1 team's academy, has her eyes set on Formula One after clinching the F1 Academy title. Pulling, who will drive for Rodin Motorsport in Britain's GB3 series next year, sees her path through Formula Three and Two.

Despite the sport's increasing trend of younger entrants, like world champion Max Verstappen, Pulling believes maturity is key for female racers aiming for F1. She expressed optimism about more women breaking into the male-dominated sphere, foreseeing entry in their mid-20s due to physical demands.

Financial constraints remain a constant challenge in motorsport. While Pulling benefited from the W Series and F1 Academy, she advocates for the importance of such platforms in providing opportunities for talented female drivers facing fiscal barriers. She credits these initiatives for keeping her dream alive.

