Abbi Pulling: Paving the Road to Formula One

Abbi Pulling, a young British racer and part of Alpine F1's academy, aims for Formula One after clinching the F1 Academy title. Despite financial hurdles in motorsport, she's optimistic about rising through Formula Three and Two. Pulling advocates for continued support for female drivers in racing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:18 IST
Abbi Pulling, a 21-year-old racer from Britain and a member of the Alpine F1 team's academy, has her eyes set on Formula One after clinching the F1 Academy title. Pulling, who will drive for Rodin Motorsport in Britain's GB3 series next year, sees her path through Formula Three and Two.

Despite the sport's increasing trend of younger entrants, like world champion Max Verstappen, Pulling believes maturity is key for female racers aiming for F1. She expressed optimism about more women breaking into the male-dominated sphere, foreseeing entry in their mid-20s due to physical demands.

Financial constraints remain a constant challenge in motorsport. While Pulling benefited from the W Series and F1 Academy, she advocates for the importance of such platforms in providing opportunities for talented female drivers facing fiscal barriers. She credits these initiatives for keeping her dream alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

