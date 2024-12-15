Batting for Health: India's MPs Unite for TB Awareness in Cricket Showdown

On Sunday, Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur participated in a cricket match with a unique goal: spreading awareness about Tuberculosis (TB). Dubbed the 'TB Free India Awareness Cricket Match,' Thakur led the Speaker XI team to victory, showcasing his batting prowess with an impressive unbeaten 111 runs.

The event, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Delhi's Major Dhyanchand Stadium, saw MPs donning jerseys emblazoned with 'TB Harega Aur Bharat Jitega' (TB will lose, India will win). The Speaker XI, batting first, set a daunting target of 251 runs, eventually defeating the Chairman XI by 73 runs.

Held in a spirit of camaraderie, the match featured notable performances, with Anurag Thakur being named Man of the Match. Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Thakur's initiative, emphasizing the importance of uniting against TB and commending the MPs' efforts in raising public awareness about the disease ahead of India's 2025 eradication target.

(With inputs from agencies.)