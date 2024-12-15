Shaun Norris Triumphs at Alfred Dunhill Championship with Stellar Final Round

Shaun Norris claimed victory at the Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship at Leopard Creek, closing with a stellar final-round of 67 to secure a 13-under-par total and a one-shot win.

The South African, 42, achieved his second DP World Tour win despite a rocky seventh hole, starting strong with an eagle at the second.

His main challengers, John Parry, Ryan van Velzen, and overnight leader Marcus Kinhult, faltered in the final moments, allowing Norris to clinch the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)