Shaun Norris Triumphs at Alfred Dunhill Championship with Stellar Final Round
Shaun Norris emerged victorious at the Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship with a final-round 67, securing a one-shot win at 13-under-par. Overcoming early setbacks, Norris capitalized on his competitors' faltering performances to secure his second DP World Tour win. Close contenders included John Parry, Ryan van Velzen, and Marcus Kinhult.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:10 IST
Shaun Norris claimed victory at the Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship at Leopard Creek, closing with a stellar final-round of 67 to secure a 13-under-par total and a one-shot win.
The South African, 42, achieved his second DP World Tour win despite a rocky seventh hole, starting strong with an eagle at the second.
His main challengers, John Parry, Ryan van Velzen, and overnight leader Marcus Kinhult, faltered in the final moments, allowing Norris to clinch the title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement