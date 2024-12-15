Uttarakhand Gears Up to Host the 38th National Games

In a significant move towards promoting Uttarakhand as a premier sports destination, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the logo, theme song, and mascot for the forthcoming 38th National Games in Dehradun. The event, slated to occur between January 28 and February 14, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, marks a momentous occasion for the state.

During a preparatory meeting in December, CM Dhami expressed pride in hosting the National Games and viewed it as a crucial step toward fostering a robust sports culture in Uttarakhand. At Sunday's unveiling ceremony, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting Uttarakhand with this responsibility and described the day as historic for the state's sports sector.

Highlighting the symbolism behind the newly launched logo, Dhami indicated it reflects the diverse identity of Uttarakhand. He underscored the significance of the anthem in uniting and motivating athletes and youth. The Chief Minister assured citizens of thorough preparations, with daily reviews by top officials and a focus on high-quality sports equipment, medical facilities, and stringent security arrangements.

